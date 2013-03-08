FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds reverse lossses as markets readjust to ECB
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds reverse lossses as markets readjust to ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Bund futures reversed early losses on Friday, with some traders saying that the selling in German bonds after the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting had been overdone.

The ECB gave no strong hints on further interest rate cuts on Thursday, disappointing some in the market that had expected the bank to strike a more accommodative tone.

German Bund futures were last up 8 ticks on the day at 142.91, having opened in negative territory.

“I don’t think (ECB President Mario) Draghi said anything different to what he said in February so nothing significantly changed in the message but the market may have played to the short side and is now edging up,” a trader said.

He said the move should be contained before a key U.S. jobs number due later in the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.