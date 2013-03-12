FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds slip as yield-hungry investors boost equities
#Market News
March 12, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds slip as yield-hungry investors boost equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - German Bund futures edged lower at the open on Tuesday as an improved U.S. economic outlook boosted demand for higher-yielding assets such as equities at the expense of low-risk government debt.

Italian bonds remain in the spotlight after Fitch cut the country’s credit rating on Friday, but selling pressure on the country’s assets was seen easing as investors’ desire for higher yield trumped concerns about the political uncertainty in Rome.

“Stock markets are strong so that’s pushing Bunds a bit lower but the focus is still on Italy,” a trader said.

Bund futures were last 11 ticks down at 142.61 compared with 142.72 at Monday’s settlement.

