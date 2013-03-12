EURO GOVT-Italy selloff eases as investors seek yield

* Italian bonds rise, desire for yield trumps politics

* Italy still underperforming Spain, squeezing yield gap

* Bunds up on wariness over Italy, weak UK data

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian bond prices rose on Tuesday, curtailing a selloff the previous day, with investors’ desire for higher yields trumping concerns about the country’s uncertain political outlook.

Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts with the move expected to gain momentum before Rome’s sale of up to 7.25 billion euros of bonds on Wednesday. Borrowing costs may rise at the auction after Fitch cut Italy’s credit rating on Friday.

Italian 10-year yields were last 3 basis points down on the day at 4.64 percent and have reversed most of the 50 bps rise seen after the inconclusive results of a Feb. 24-25 elections.

The bonds have proven resilient to the political uncertainty, in line with broader appetite for higher-yielding assets as a more upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank pledge to buy peripheral euro zone debt lured back investors.

“In a world where yield is lacking you will see periphery supported in the absence of news. We are just trading on a theme of no news is good news for now but that can change very quickly and I think the market is complacent,” a trader said.

“I do expect political volatility going forward but until we get signs of that Italy will continue to trade OK. A lot of people are also looking at relative plays between Spain and Italy and favouring Spain and I expect that to continue.”

Spanish 10-year Bono yields were 4 bps lower at 4.74 percent, narrowing the gap over Italy to 11 bps, its narrowest for a year.

Many strategists and traders see Spain’s yield premium over Italian BTPs vanishing in coming days as Italian politicians squabble over forging a coalition.

“We have recommended Bonos-BTP spread tighteners and continue to do so, targeting flat levels on the Spanish April 2016 against the April 2016 BTP. This can happen in coming weeks or days,” said Peter Schaffrik, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“We also have recommended outright longs in 10-year Spain and expect that over the coming months there will be more performance potential on this front.”

STEADY BUNDS

Traders and some strategists say some long-term investors, especially foreign, who had cut their exposure to Italy and Spain before the election were coming back into the market, lured by higher yields.

“Our own flows indicate there is still quite an active short from the leveraged community, especially in Spain,” Barclays Capital strategists said in a note.

“Given the absence of near-term event risk and the ongoing search for yield, we suspect yields and spreads will continue to drift lower, as underweights by international and euro area real money investors, as well as outright shorts by hedge funds, are likely being gradually covered.”

At the top end of the euro zone credit spectrum, German Bunds held steady, underpinned by lingering wariness about the uncertain Italian situation.

The Bund future was up 17 ticks at 142.89, following British gilts higher after weak UK manufacturing data, while German 10-year yields were down 1.6 bps on the day at 1.49 percent.