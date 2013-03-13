FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds stable before Italian debt sale
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds stable before Italian debt sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Bund futures were stable on Wednesday before a sale of up to 7.25 billion euros of Italian debt, the first auction since political deadlock in the euro zone’s third biggest economy prompted a cut in its credit rating last week.

Debt costs are expected to rise after Fitch cut its rating following an inconclusive election result that risks deepening recession in a country now at the heart of Europe’s debt crisis.

But demand for high-yielding assets and the perceived protection offered by the European Central Bank’s untested bond-buying programme is seen ensuring sufficient demand.

A good auction result would weigh on German Bunds and support Italian bonds, but traders said political uncertainty would keep markets volatile going forward.

“I would imagine it will get away, but it’s not the end. We’re waiting for the next political news out of Italy as the next big market mover,” one trader said.

At 0703 GMT, Bund futures were 4 ticks lower at 143.00.

Germany will also sell two-year bonds later in the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.