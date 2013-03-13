FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Italian yields rise, shares fall after debt auction
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Italian yields rise, shares fall after debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose and European shares fell on Wednesday as the country’s debt auction saw weaker demand and higher borrowing costs compared with previous auctions.

Italian 10-year yields were last 7 basis points higher at 4.67 percent, slightly up from levels seen before the auction. German Bund futures were 24 ticks higher on the day at 143.28.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index extended losses to trade down 0.4 percent on the day. Italy’s FTSE MIB was down 0.9 percent, hitting one-week lows

