Italian yields rise, shares fall after debt auction

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose and European shares fell on Wednesday as the country’s debt auction saw weaker demand and higher borrowing costs compared with previous auctions.

Italian 10-year yields were last 7 basis points higher at 4.67 percent, slightly up from levels seen before the auction. German Bund futures were 24 ticks higher on the day at 143.28.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index extended losses to trade down 0.4 percent on the day. Italy’s FTSE MIB was down 0.9 percent, hitting one-week lows