EURO GOVT-"Weak" debt auction sends Italian yields higher

* Debt costs rise, demand falls at Italy debt sale

* Italian bonds seen facing increased volatility

* Low-rated sovereigns grab chance to issue bonds

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian yields rose on Wednesday after the country’s first bond auction following Fitch’s credit rating downgrade found weaker demand than previous sales despite a rise in the premium offered to investors.

The result pointed to volatile times ahead for Italian bonds as the country tries to solve a political deadlock caused by last month’s inconclusive election, which prompted Fitch’s one-notch cut to BBB-plus.

Italian 10-year yields were 10 basis points higher on the day at 4.70 percent, compared with around 4.65 percent at 1000 GMT, when bidding for the bonds was cut off.

The reaction was dubbed as “muted” by analysts, who expect the perceived protection offered by the European Central Bank’s untested pledge to buy highly indebted countries’ bonds to contain the rise in yields.

“It was a weak auction,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank. “I wouldn’t put too much weight on it because if you really have problems you would see them in secondary markets first.”

“The environment remains very uncertain and it is surprising to see Italian bonds performing so well generally. Going forward, we should see more pressure on them but the current conditions of ... risk-taking are (supportive).”

He said 10-year yields of 5 percent “or maybe even 5.50 should not be far fetched,” but 2012 levels of almost 7 percent were unlikely to be hit again soon.

At the auction, Italy offered an average yield of 2.48 percent for its three-year bonds, the highest level since December. Demand as measured by the bid/cover ratio fell to 1.28 from 1.37 at a previous sale.

The sale of a 2028 bond followed a similar pattern of higher yields and lower demand.

YIELD-GRABBING

Reassured by the Italian bonds’ resilience to the political crisis and hoping the ECB backstop will keep supporting high-yielding assets, the euro zone’s lower rated sovereigns appear to see a window of opportunity in which to issue debt.

Ireland is due to sell on Wednesday its first new benchmark 10-year bond since soaring yields forced it to take a bailout in 2010. It has set the size at 5 billion euros and the price guidance at mid-swaps plus 250 basis points, indicating a yield of around 4.25 percent, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

On Thursday, Spain plans an extraordinary triple-bond auction.

“As markets have now ruled out the possibility of a euro break-up, if you believe that the ECB will remain accommodative ... it means that carry trades remain favoured,” BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.

“Therefore it makes sense to invest in peripherals and it makes sense for peripherals to issue at the moment. Demand is there, liquidity is there, the grab for yields persists.”

In a sign that the ECB’s bond-buying programme has so far been effective in preventing contagion, Spanish 10-year yields have fallen to their lowest levels since March 2012 this week at 4.727 percent. On Wednesday, they were 3 bps higher at 4.78 percent.

Irish benchmark yields were steady at 3.68 percent, compared with over 15 percent in mid-2011 when markets feared the bailed out euro zone sovereigns may not be able to raise funds on their own once their programmes come to an end.

At the other end of the euro zone credit rating scale, German 10-year yields were 2 bps lower at 1.46 percent, while Bund futures rose 25 ticks to 143.29 as a two-year German debt sale went smoothly.