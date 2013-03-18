FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as Cyprus bailout seen as risky precedent
March 18, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as Cyprus bailout seen as risky precedent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rallied and Italian futures fell on Monday as demand for low-risk assets jumped after the euro zone forced Cypriots to pay a levy on their savings in exchange for a sovereign bailout.

In a shift from previous rescue packages, euro zone finance ministers want Cyprus to tap savers’ cash in order for the country to receive 10 billion euros of financial aid.

The move sparked fears of a run on some banks in the region and worries that similar extraordinary measures might be taken in other indebted euro zone sovereigns if they need funding help.

“The crisis is back,” one trader said. “It’s all about Cyprus today. It’s going to have a decent knock-on effect on the periphery, multiple basis points.”

Safe-haven Bund futures were last 108 ticks higher on the day at 144.47, while Italian BTP futures were 157 ticks lower at 107.80.

