EURO GOVT-Spain, Italy debt rally as Cyprus seeks crisis solution
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Spain, Italy debt rally as Cyprus seeks crisis solution

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Cypriot attempts to contain crisis lifts peripheral debt
    * Bunds little changed after choppy trade, before weekend
    * Headline risks prompt investors to turn neutral on Bunds


    By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
    LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian government
bonds rallied on Friday as Cyprus sought to secure a bailout to
avoid default and the collapse of its banking system before a
Monday deadline.
    Cyprus said it had reached a deal to spin off the Greek
units of its debt-ridden banks and the country's ruling party
said a solution to its bailout crisis was only hours away.
 
    German Bunds were 9 ticks lower at 144.37, as
investors turned more neutral on German debt before the weekend.
    "We are heading into a weekend where you are going to get a
lot of news," David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy
at Credit Agricole said. 
    "If it was my money, I wouldn't have any big bets. If you
are going long Bunds, and they get a solution, you are stuffed
on Monday morning."
    Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
13 basis points to 4.87 percent, while the Italian equivalents
 were 12 bps lower at 4.53 percent.
    Cyprus is facing a Monday deadline to raise the 5.8 billion
euros needed to secure a 10 billion euro international lifeline
or face the collapse of its financial system.
    "We still think that the base case is that they'll find a
solution in the end and find this 5.8 billion that's missing for
the bailout. We still see a lower probability of a worst case
outcome," said Alessandro Giansanti, a rate strategist at ING.
    
    BROKEN TABOO
    Demand for bonds issued by the euro zone's troubled third
and fourth largest economies has been resilient in the face of
Cyprus's debt problems on investor conviction that the European
Central Bank will step in with bond-buying support.
    Many in the market expect a last-minute solution to stop
Cyprus from becoming the first euro zone state to quit the
currency bloc.
    But analysts also say the proposal to tax previously
sacrosanct bank deposits sets a dangerous precedent for the euro
zone, making it more vulnerable to bank runs and contagion in
future. 
    "The talk of deposit haircuts took the market by surprise -
the final taboo was broken," Sohail Malik, lead portfolio
manager for the ECM Special Situations hedge fund.
    "Even if we get a last minute deal you're going to see a
deposit flight in Cyprus and the economy will take a major hit
regardless."
    Such fears helped German Bunds, which are considered a safe
haven in times of market stress, to post weekly gains.
    But trade was expected to remain volatile given doubts over
Cyprus and Italy's struggle to form a government almost a month
after its inconclusive elections.
    "This is not a predictable situation that we are involved in
here. I would prefer just to wait until things clear and then
put on some trades," Keeble added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
