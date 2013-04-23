FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds flat as investors brace for PMI
April 23, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds flat as investors brace for PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - German Bund futures were little changed on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to place any big bets before the release of manufacturing and services data in the euro zone.

Investors will be looking at the release to see if it reinforces expectations the European Central Bank is gearing up for a cut in interest rates.

Comments by some of the central bank’s policymakers on Monday stressing falling inflation and poor growth prospects in the euro zone underpinned German Bunds.

Against this backdrop, investors will be paying close attention to Markit’s Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index because it is seen as a reliable economic growth indicator for the bloc.

“We think the PMI’s are the final piece of evidence that the ECB needs,” Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.

German Bund futures were up 2 ticks at 146.37.

Asian shares and other more risky assets fell back on Tuesday after the HSBC “flash” PMI reading showed manufacturing growth in China slowed in April.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa/Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 0207 542-4441

