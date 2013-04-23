EURO GOVT-Spain leads euro zone debt rally on ECB rate outlook

* German PMI fuels expectations of ECB rate cut

* German Bunds fall as investors search for higher returns

* Spanish bonds outperform after bill sale

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian bonds led a rally on a slew of euro zone debt on Tuesday as a slowdown in German business activity reinforced the case for an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

Germany’s private sector shrank for the first time in five months in April, according to a survey, fuelling concerns the euro zone crisis was taking a toll on its largest economy.

German Bund futures hit a new contract high after the data before reversing course as the growing prospects that the ECB will loosen monetary policy further to shore up the economy spurred a switch into higher-yielding debt.

Spanish government bonds outperformed, driving 10-year yields to their lowest level since early November 2010 as a Treasury bill auction attracted solid demand. Italian 10-year borrowing costs fell below 4 percent for the first time since November 2010.

“ECB rate cut expectations are mounting since last week and today’s figures maybe brought up the probability of a rate cut in May,” said Ralf Umlauf, a strategist at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen in Frankfurt.

He attributed Spain’s and Italy’s strong performances to “the fact that market players are relying on the ECB actions to solve the problems of the euro zone and believe the ECB can do and will do it.”

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell almost 30 basis points to 4.244 percent after the country sold 3-month bills at the lowest yield on record at an auction as investors snapped up the relatively high-yielding paper..

This squeezed its yield premium over benchmark German bonds to 301 bps, the lowest since late January 2012. Equivalent Italian yields fell as low as 3.89 percent.

“It’s a one-way flow. As soon as an offer shows, it tends to get lifted and the market reprices aggressively quite quickly,” one trader said.

REACHING FOR YIELD

Downbeat data out of Germany initially lifted demand for safe-haven debt, with Bund futures hitting a June contract high of 146.77 before reversing as investors were lured into lower-rated debt offering higher returns.

A modest rise in U.S. new home sales data later in the day spurred the retreat in Bunds as investor anxiety about the world’s biggest economy eased.

German Bund futures settled 26 ticks down at 146.09 while 10-year yields were 3 bps up at 1.26 percent, having fallen as far as 1.19 percent, within sight of a record low of 1.126 percent hit in July last year.

“There’s a rotation into all sorts of spread products,” one trader said. “In and around the 1.25 (percent) area (for 10-year Bund yields) it is hard to see a lot of value in Germany. People are reaching for yield.”

French 10-year borrowing costs hit a new record low of 1.706 percent as part of the broader move lower in euro zone debt yields, while a survey showing France’s business downturn eased more than expected in April also underpinned its bond prices.

During the three-year euro zone debt crisis, German and peripheral bonds have tended to trade in opposite directions because investors favoured the former when they sought safety in turbulent times and lower-rated debt when they were more open to risk-taking.

That relationship has been eroding in recent months and in particular after the Bank of Japan announced massive stimulus plans which are expected to prompt Japanese investors to switch out of their own bonds into euro zone debt.