EURO GOVT-Bunds hit day's low after German 30-year debt sale

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Bund futures fell to a session low on Wednesday after a German sale of 30-year bonds drew less demand than at a previous sale though borrowing costs hit record lows.

The 2.50 percent bonds attracted bids for 1.5 times the amount on offer, less than the 1.8 seen in January, while the average yield was 2.16 percent versus 2.45 percent.

“The German 30-year auction wasn’t great and that’s been the catalyst for us to squeeze a bit lower...There’s a bit of profit taking as well after we got close to all-time lows in yield terms,” one trader said.

Bund futures fell as much as 36 ticks on the day to 145.73, compared with 145.96 before the auction.