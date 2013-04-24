EURO GOVT-Italian debt slips on new political upset but demand to persist

* Centre-right sets pre-conditions for government support

* Peripheral debt rally pauses

* Demand falls at German 30-year debt sale

* Sluggish U.S. data underpins Bunds

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian bonds came under selling pressure on Wednesday but analysts said the move was merely a correction and the debt should remain supported by ample central bank liquidity.

Italy’s president designated deputy Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta to form a government, and markets had expected Letta to be backed by the centre-left and centre-right, breaking the deadlock created by February’s inconclusive election.

But a senior centre-right official said the party would not support a government that does not agree to eliminate a housing tax, underscoring the difficulties in agreeing a new government and implementing any reforms to boost growth and cut debt levels.

Ten-year Italian yields rose 3.7 basis points to 4.00 percent, having fallen as low as 3.94 earlier in the session, close to the 2-1/2 year lows of 3.89 percent hit on Tuesday.

“With (the centre-right) asking for the housing tax to be scrapped, there’s no guarantee that Letta will have any success in forming a government,” one trader said.

He added that investors were only taking profits on the recent strong rally and there was no sign they were turning negative on Italy.

Instead, a fall in prices may lure more investors, given the abundant liquidity in the system from major central banks’ ultra-easy monetary policy.

“We are not in great rotation (from one asset class to another), we are in a great flotation where all markets are rising,” Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank said.

“It’s hard to see where the turning point would be near term. It appears more investors are jumping on the bandwagon.”

Ten-year Spanish yields were little changed at 4.292 percent, also retreating from 2-1/2 year lows.

GERMAN AUCTION

Germany’s cost of borrowing over 30 years set a record at an auction of 2 billion euros in bonds, although the ultra low returns reduced overall appetite for the safe haven debt.

The sale of 2.5 percent bonds maturing in 2044 came at a yield of 2.16 percent, the lowest ever at a German 30-year bond sale.

The fact demand at the auction was lower than at a previous sale of similar paper in January weighed on the German Bund future.

But it later bounced back to settle 10 ticks higher on the day at 146.19 after U.S. data fuelled concerns about the health of the global economy.

Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March, while in Germany, business sentiment in April was worse than the most pessimistic of forecasts.

While deteriorating fundamentals usually put investors off risk, they have also reinforced expectations the European Central Bank could cut interest rates as soon as next week, underpinning lower-rated debt and equity markets.