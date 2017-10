LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds rose on Thursday as investors took profit after a recent rally in bond prices supported by ample central bank liquidity in the financial system.

Italian government bond yields increased 13 basis points to 4.13 percent, while the Spanish equivalent rose 14 bps on the day to 4.43 percent.

“We saw sellers yesterday in the late afternoon, domestic selling, it is a bit of overhang from yesterday,” one trader said.