EURO GOVT-BTP futures rise as Italy stalemate over
April 29, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-BTP futures rise as Italy stalemate over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures rose on Monday as new Prime Minister Enrico Letta named a coalition government, ending two months of political deadlock and easing short-term concerns about the country’s ability to implement reforms.

An inconclusive general election in February left Italy, the euro zone’s third-largest economy, without an effective government, threatening investor confidence and holding up efforts to end a recession.

Letta will seek the backing of parliament later on Monday in a confidence vote.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” one trader said.

BTP futures were last 43 ticks higher at 114.84.

Bund futures, seen as a safe haven, were last 5 ticks lower on the day at 146.49, with losses limited by expectations that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates later this week.

Italy will issue five and 10-year bonds at auctions later in the day.

