EURO GOVT-French 10-yr yields at record low on ECB rate cut bets
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-French 10-yr yields at record low on ECB rate cut bets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - French 10-year government bond yields fell to a record low on Tuesday as increased bets on a European Central Bank rate cut later this week broadly boosted euro zone government debt.

“Everybody is working to get a bit of yield and at the same time to preserve capital as well so everything is well-bid at the moment,” a trader said.

“Thursday at the ECB a cut is pretty much on the cards so with a bank holiday in Europe tomorrow ... nobody wants to be caught short before that.”

The French 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points on the day to 1.70 percent. Equivalent Belgian yields were down by a similar amount at 1.943 percent, not far from an all-time low of 1.928 percent hit on April 8.

