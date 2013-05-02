FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds erase gains as ECB rate cut eyed
May 2, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds erase gains as ECB rate cut eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - German Bund futures reversed gains on Thursday as some investors booked profits from a market rally near record highs this week before a European Central Bank rate decision later in the day.

The ECB is expected to cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.5 percent after its policy meeting on Thursday. Traders said the Bund market already anticipated such a cut so was vulnerable to profit-taking.

Bund futures were last 17 ticks lower on the day at 146.41.

