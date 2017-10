LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - French and Belgian 10-year bond yields fell to all-time lows on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank was “technically ready” for negative deposit rates, having lowered its key refinancing rate to a record low.

French 10-year yields fell 5 basis points on the day to 1.673 percent while equivalent Belgian yields slumped to 1.921 percent, down 7 bps.