EURO GOVT-Bunds extend falls to lowest in over a month

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell more than a point to their lowest in over a month on Friday, extending losses in line with a sell-off in U.S. and Japanese bond markets spurred by the dollar’s sharp rise against the yen.

“It is a follow on from what happened overnight in the U.S. and Japan. It is nothing fundamental, it is probably just a correction because they were getting really expensive, but we’re closing in on support at 144.80,” one trader said.

Bund futures fell as low as 144.84, their lowest since late March.