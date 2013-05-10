FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds extend falls to lowest in over a month
May 10, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds extend falls to lowest in over a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell more than a point to their lowest in over a month on Friday, extending losses in line with a sell-off in U.S. and Japanese bond markets spurred by the dollar’s sharp rise against the yen.

“It is a follow on from what happened overnight in the U.S. and Japan. It is nothing fundamental, it is probably just a correction because they were getting really expensive, but we’re closing in on support at 144.80,” one trader said.

Bund futures fell as low as 144.84, their lowest since late March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
