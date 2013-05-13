FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds hold near lowest in more than a month
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds hold near lowest in more than a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Bund futures held near their lowest in more than a month on Monday after a selloff last week on upbeat economic data in the euro zone and the United States and the dollar’s sharp rise against the yen.

Traders said the dollar’s rise to 4-1/2 year highs of 102.14 yen has prompted selling of Treasuries and Japanese bonds, and Bunds were caught in the downdraft.

Better than expected jobs data in the United States and forecast-beating German industrial output figures last week also weighed on Bunds.

Bund futures were last 8 ticks lower at 144.58, after matching Friday’s six-week low at 144.43 at the open.

“We took the lead from Japan (on Friday) and we never really recovered ... but presumably a lot of the long (positions in Bunds) haven been taken out,” one trader said.

Italy will on Monday offer up to 8 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) and bonds linked to 6-month Euribor (CCTEUs) at its regular mid-month auction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.