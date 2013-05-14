FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-EURO GOVT-Bunds slip before German sentiment data
May 14, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-EURO GOVT-Bunds slip before German sentiment data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell at the open on Tuesday with investors wary of putting on big positions before German economic sentiment data later in the day.

Market focus will also be on Spain after the country mandated banks to sell a new 10-year bond via syndication, on the heels of a well-received bond auction last week.

The ZEW indicator due at 0900 GMT is forecast to show a recovery in German analyst and investor sentiment in May after a sharp fall in April, according to the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Stronger-than-expected macroeconomic reports could cool expectations of more monetary easing from the European Central Bank, which have supported euro zone bonds in recent days.

“Market positioning is fairly flat after the long (positions) were shaken out following the selloff at the end of last week. People don’t have huge positions in case things go wrong,” a trader said.

At 0604 GMT, the Bund future was 14 ticks down at 144.75 compared with 144.89 at Monday’s settlement.

