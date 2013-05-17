FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bund hit session high on ECB deposit rate cut talk
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund hit session high on ECB deposit rate cut talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains on Friday with traders citing market talk that the European Central Bank had checked some banks’ preparedness to handle a potential cut in its deposit rate to below zero.

“We’re hearing the ECB has been checking that banks are set up to have negative rates, which I don’t think would be a surprise for anyone if they are,” one trader said.

“I think it is probably still the easiest of policy options (in terms of) unconventional measures. If we do get some sort of deterioration I think it’s likely we get negative rates and it’s giving Bunds a bit of a bid today.”

The Bund future rose as much as 40 ticks to 145.71.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.