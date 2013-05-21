FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds steady with focus on U.S.steer on stimulus
May 21, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds steady with focus on U.S.steer on stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - German Bund futures held steady at the open on Tuesday with traders wary of taking large positions on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin slowing down its bond purchases.

Comments from some Fed officials after forecast-beating data last week fuelled speculation the Fed might start tapering off its stimulus measures, toppling Bunds from one-week highs on expectations of further monetary easing from the European Central Bank.

Focus is on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s congressional testimony on Wednesday for clues on where the central bank stands on its quantitative easing.

“We’re waiting for Bernanke tomorrow. That holds the key to which way we go. There’s no supply and not much data today in Europe so we’re just trading a little bit up and down,” a trader said.

At 0702 GMT, the Bund future was last 3 ticks down at 144.83 compared with 144.86 at Monday’s settlement.

