FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds fall as investors fret over Fed stimulus
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds fall as investors fret over Fed stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility that the Federal Reserve might start slowing down its bond purchases this year.

Bunds have been falling this week after Fed officials and upbeat U.S. data last week fueled speculation the Fed might start rowing back on its quantitative easing programme.

The Bund future fell as much as 31 ticks to a day’s low of 144.88 with traders saying some technical selling exacerbated the move.

“It’s all about the Fed and the talk about QE. We also saw small stops triggered in the 144.80 area and that moved us lower but there’s nothing else,” a trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.