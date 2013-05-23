FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as stocks fall on U.S. stimulus concerns
May 23, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as stocks fall on U.S. stimulus concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose at the open on Thursday as concerns the Federal Reserve could reduce its economic stimulus in the next few policy meetings hammered riskier assets.

Traders were bracing for a volatile session after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional committee on Wednesday that the central bank could scale back its monetary stimulus if the economy improved further.

Bunds had hung on to gains after Bernanke said earlier that the Fed needed to see further signs of recovery in the economy before scaling back stimulus.

“Stocks are getting smashed in Asia. Events in Europe are taking a bit of a back seat. It’s a little bit of a tricky trade on the market,” a trader said. “Unless we see further signs of recovery in the (U.S.) economy I think the market has got a little bit ahead of itself in terms of removal of central bank stimulus.”

At 0704 GMT, the Bund future was 14 ticks up at 144.74 compared with 144.60 at Wednesday’s settlement. European stocks were predicted to open sharply lower after Japanese stocks fell more than 7 percent.

