EURO GOVT-Periphery hurt as U.S. stimulus worry hits risk assets

* Stocks fall after Bernanke says Fed could cut stimulus

* Bunds outperform U.S. Treasuries, widening yield spread

* Small offering seen helping Spanish debt sale

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Peripheral euro zone bond prices fell on Thursday as concerns the Federal Reserve could reduce its economic stimulus in the next few policy meetings hammered riskier assets.

Investor appetite for higher-yielding assets such as equities soured after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional committee on Wednesday that the central bank could scale back its massive bond purchases if the economy improved further.

He had earlier said the Fed needed to see further signs of recovery in the economy before scaling back stimulus, sending safe-haven Bunds and U.S. Treasuries higher.

Traders and strategists, however expected the retreat in peripheral euro zone bonds to be limited by expectations the European Central Bank will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy after business surveys pointed to further contraction in the bloc’s economy in the second quarter.

Italian 10-year yields rose 7 basis points to 3.99 percent while Spanish and Portuguese yields were up 5 bps at 4.23 and 5.30 percent respectively.

“There’s a risk-off mood today after Bernanke. That’s why we are seeing peripheral yields down. Events in Europe are not going to be a big market mover today,” one trader said.

Other traders said the moves in equities, where European stocks fell over 1 percent following a more than 7 percent slide in Japan’s Nikkei index were sightly overdone.

“Unless we see further signs of recovery in the (U.S.) economy I think the market has got a little bit ahead of itself in terms of removal of central bank stimulus,” one trader said.

Low-risk German Bunds rose, outperforming the rest of the euro zone market and U.S. Treasuries on persistent expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates further to prop up the region’s economy.

The Bund future was 48 ticks up on the day at 145.08 with cash 10-year yields down 2 bps at 1.36 percent.

The 10-year U.S. T-note yield premium over Bunds hit its highest in nearly three years around 63 bps and was expected to widen further on growing speculation that the Fed would be the first among major central banks to start tapering off stimulus.

“The Fed is clearly testing the markets with a potential slowing of QE (quantitative easing) while the market is anticipating further easing by the ECB. That goes back to our view of continued diverging performance between Treasuries and Bunds,” said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

He forecast a rise in the U.S. 10-year T-note/Bund yield spread to 70-80 bps by year-end if the recovery in the U.S. labour market gains traction.