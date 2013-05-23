EURO GOVT-Periphery hurt as U.S. stimulus worry hits risk assets

* Stocks fall after Bernanke says Fed could cut stimulus

* Spanish borrowing costs rise at auction as risk appetite sours

* Bunds outperform U.S. Treasuries, widening yield spread

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Peripheral euro zone bond prices fell and a Spanish debt sale drew below-average demand on Thursday as concerns U.S. stimulus will be scaled back soured investor appetite for riskier assets.

Low-risk German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries rose as global equities tumbled after chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress on Wednesday the Federal Reserve could scale back its bond purchases in the next few meetings if the economy improves.

The downbeat mood in higher-yielding assets pushed up Spain’s medium-term borrowing costs for the first time since February, with demand of 1.9 times supply below an average 2.6 seen at auctions of five-year bonds this year.

But the retreat in peripheral euro zone bonds is likely to be limited by expectations the European Central Bank will keep its ultra-easy monetary policy after business surveys pointed to further contraction in the bloc’s economy in the second quarter.

“Overall, despite Spain achieving its targeted issue volume, this is a fairly weak auction result,” said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a strategist at Rabobank.

“Today we have seen a relatively aggressive risk-off move, with Spain and Italy both widening significantly versus Bunds. It appears that this ... is largely an equity-led move.”

Spanish 10-year yields were up 6 bps at 4.25 percent while those of Italy and Portugal rose 8 basis points to 4.00 and 5.33 percent.

OVERDONE

Some traders said the moves in equities, where European stocks fell over 1 percent following a more-than 7 percent slide in Japan’s Nikkei index were sightly overdone.

“Unless we see further signs of recovery in the (U.S.) economy I think the market has got a little bit ahead of itself in terms of removal of central bank stimulus,” one trader said.

Low-risk German Bunds outperformed their euro zone peers on bets the ECB will loosen monetary policy further after it cut interest rates to record lows early this month.

The Bund future was last 16 ticks up on the day at 144.77 in choppy trade, off a session high of 145.15 hit as U.S. Treasuries rallied in what traders said was scramble to cover short positions after the market fell overnight.

The yield premium paid by 10-year Treasuries over Bunds hit its highest in nearly three years around 63 bps this week on growing speculation the Fed will be the first major central bank to start tapering off stimulus.

“The Fed is clearly testing the markets with a potential slowing of QE (quantitative easing) while the market is anticipating further easing by the ECB. That goes back to our view of continued diverging performance between Treasuries and Bunds,” said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

He forecast a rise in the U.S. 10-year T-note/Bund yield spread to 70-80 bps by year-end if a recovery in the U.S. labour market gains traction.