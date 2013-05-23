EURO GOVT-Periphery yields rise on U.S. stimulus concerns

* Stocks fall after Bernanke says Fed could cut stimulus

* Spanish borrowing costs rise at auction

* Bunds outperform U.S. Treasuries, widening yield spread

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Lower-rated euro zone debt yields rose on Thursday as expectations U.S. monetary stimulus could be scaled back hit investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

A Spanish debt auction drew below-average demand and Greek 10-year yields rose back above longer-dated ones as investors unwound positions in high-yielding debt, which has been rallying for the past year on a central bank-induced sense of comfort.

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields posted their biggest daily rise in two months.

Some stronger-than-expected economic data in the past month has raised questions about the Federal Reserve’s commitment to its $85 billion euro monthly asset purchase programme. Chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress on Wednesday the Fed could scale back its purchases in the next few meetings if the economy improves.

Forecast-beating U.S. home sales and jobs data on Thursday weighed on Treasuries and their top-rated peers, German Bunds, with the June future contract down 11 ticks on the day at 144.49.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields rose 12 basis points each to 4.04 percent and 4.31 percent, respectively. Irish and Portuguese yields rose as well.

Greek 10-year yields were 66 basis points higher on the day at 8.85 percent, although traders said thin volumes in the battered Greek market exacerbated the move.

“There’s a washing out of positions that have worked out in the past couple of months,” one trader said. “Central banks in general have been running with the taps pretty wide open for the last couple of years.”

“If they start withdrawing liquidity this is a big shifting point. I don’t even think they’re going to do it (any time soon), but the fact that they are talking about it changes the market perception.”

The downbeat mood in higher-yielding assets pushed up Spain’s medium-term borrowing costs for the first time since February, with demand of 1.9 times supply below an average 2.6 seen at auctions of five-year bonds this year.

“Overall, despite Spain achieving its targeted issue volume, this is a fairly weak auction result,” said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a strategist at Rabobank. “Today we have seen a relatively aggressive risk-off move.”

But the retreat in peripheral euro zone bonds is likely to be limited by expectations the European Central Bank will keep its ultra-easy monetary policy after business surveys pointed to further contraction in the bloc’s economy in the second quarter.

Some traders said the moves in equities, where European stocks fell over 2.1 percent following a more than 7 percent slide in Japan’s Nikkei index were probably overdone.

“Unless we see further signs of recovery in the (U.S.) economy I think the market has got a little bit ahead of itself in terms of removal of central bank stimulus,” a second trader said.