EURO GOVT-Bunds inch higher before Ifo release

* Markets positioned for slightly better German Ifo

* Contrasting euro zone/U.S. outlooks to keep Bunds volatile

* German debt seen increasingly sensitive to data

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Bund futures rose slightly on Friday before the release of Germany’s Ifo business climate index, which is likely to show by how much the euro zone economy lags the United States.

Bund gains were limited, however, with markets positioning for a slightly better reading than the initially forecast 104.5 after German PMI data on Thursday beat expectations.

“The market should have incorporated the fact that the risk is for the Ifo to be somewhat better than expected at the margin,” KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.

“For now, from a technical point of view, we have approached 144.22 so I think some bargain hunters that expect this level to hold (are buying Bunds).”

Traders, and technical analysts at Helaba Landesbank Hessen Thueringen and Futurestechs, said May’s low of 144.22 was a strong support for Bund futures. Bund futures were last nine ticks higher on the day at 144.48.

They have fallen by almost a point this week on expectations the Federal Reserve will scale back its monetary stimulus if the U.S. economic recovery gathers pace.

The grimmer prospects for the euro zone economy are likely to keep Bunds volatile and make them more sensitive to data in the near term, traders said.

The U.S./German 10-year yield spread was last at 57 basis points, retreating from three-year highs of 68 bps. U.S. Treasuries outperformed Bunds on Friday after a solid auction of inflation-linked U.S. bonds on Thursday.

“I still think there’s a case for Bunds outperforming (U.S. Treasuries ... (but) better data from the U.S. takes the pressure off the European Central Bank (to ease monetary policy further),” one trader said.

“Data is key for everything nowadays. It’s going to determine how the rest of the year will pan out.”

Other euro zone bonds held relatively steady.