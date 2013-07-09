FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds slip as Greece gets aid lifeline
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds slip as Greece gets aid lifeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - German Bund futures slipped at the open on Tuesday with lower-rated euro zone bonds seen firmer after Greece secured its next aid payment and political tensions in Portugal eased.

Greek yields were expected to extend the previous day’s falls after euro zone finance ministers approved a 6.8 billion euro payment which spares the country from default in August.

“For Greek bonds it’s positive so yields can drop further,” said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.

“For the overall market this is slightly positive for risk but we already had the message yesterday that there was an agreement so I expect the impact to be limited apart from on Greek bonds.”

Bund futures were 6 ticks down at 141.88 compared with 141.94 at Monday’s settlement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.