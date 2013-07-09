Greek yields fall more after aid lifeline approved

* Greece to be drip-fed aid, keeping default threat at bay

* Portuguese yields also fall after cabinet reshuffle

* Spanish 15-year debt sale in focus

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields fell more on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers approved an aid payment that will spare the country from default in August.

Portuguese bonds were also on firmer ground after the country’s ruling coalition parties patched up a rift that sent its yields rocketing last week.

That rift threatened Lisbon’s plans to regain access to debt markets, although risks remains as the country’s new negotiator with its international lenders has been a critic of the austerity policies they have imposed on the country.

Greece outperformed the rest of the euro zone debt market after finance ministers approved a 6.8 billion euro deal under which Athens will be drip-fed support under close watch from the region and the International Monetary Fund to ensure implementation of unpopular reforms. {ID:nL6N0FE1C3]

Greek 10-year yields fell 20 basis points to 10.75 percent, having fallen more than 40 bps on Monday on expectations it would secure the aid payments.

“For Greek bonds it’s positive so yields can drop further,” said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC. He said a gradual fall in 10-year yields just below 10 percent was possible in coming weeks if euro zone tensions remain subdued.

The Greek yield curve remains inverted, however, in an indication of the stress its government financing is under.

RESHUFFLED CABINET

Although the sell-off in Portuguese bonds has eased, investors remain edgy over Lisbon’s ability to exit its international bailout in 2014.

The Portuguese president is expected to ratify on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle that sees the head of coalition party CDS-PP, Paulo Portas, elevated to chief negotiator with Lisbon’s international lenders.

Portas, however, has criticised the austerity that has pushed Portugal deeper into recession, so how he will deal with the lenders remains unclear.

Portuguese two-year yields were 11 bps down at 5.59 percent while 10-year bonds yielded 6.94 percent, down 9 bps on the day.

Two-year yields have clawed back some ground after an aggressive sell-off last week but they have yet to unwind their sharp underperformance of longer-term debt. The Portuguese yield curve remains at its flattest since April 2012, reflecting investor concerns that the country might have to restructure its debt in the future.

“I believe we’ll stay within the range between 6 and 7 percent in 10-year yields because after last week there will be some hesitancy on the part of investors. We first need to see how things work out after the cabinet reshuffle,” KBC’s van der Jeugt said.

Italian and Spanish yields also dipped but the declines were capped by looming debt sales. Spain is testing investor demand for a new 15-year bond via syndication, surprising investors who were expecting it to take a break this week after last week’s auctions.

The sale is likely to fare well given calmer euro zone debt markets underpinned by the European Central Bank’s new pledge to keep interest rates low for an “extended” period, analysts said.

“Given the scale of last week’s sell-off, we think yesterday’s apparent bargain hunting investor mentality has scope to continue in Europe, mainly due to the ECB’s forward guidance policy,” Credit Agricole strategists said in a note.

“The best risk/reward positioning in our view is to be long/overweight the periphery, given the likely contagion core euro zone government bonds would suffer from further U.S. Treasury sell-offs,” they said.

The ECB’s ultra-easy policy also helped demand for safe-haven German Bunds, offsetting fallout from a backup in U.S. Treasury yields after strong jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to cut its stimulus later this year.

Bund futures were last 15 ticks up at 142.09 with cash yields 1.3 bps lower at 1.69 percent.