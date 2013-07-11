FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Bund futures rise after Bernanke's dovish comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future.

Bernanke said even though the Fed was “somewhat optimistic” about the outlook on the U.S. economy, inflation was still low and fiscal policy was restrictive. He also said the unemployment rate might be overstating the strength of the labour market.

Bernanke was perceived as softening his tone after recent remarks that the Fed planned to reduce monetary stimulus soon.

Bund futures were last 45 ticks higher at 143.03.

An Italian auction of up to 6.5 billion euros of three- and 30-year fixed rate bonds and five-year floating rate notes linked to Euribor will be closely watched after the country’s one-notch downgrade by Standard & Poor’s earlier this week.

Italian BTP futures were 74 ticks higher at 111.20.

