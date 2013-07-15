FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunds little changed ahead of U.S. retail sales data
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Bunds little changed ahead of U.S. retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Bund futures opened little changed on Monday, with investors reluctant to make any significant moves before the release of U.S. retail sales data.

Comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future in the United States helped Bund futures gain almost two points last week.

A political crisis in Portugal, where the opposition demanded a review of the country’s bailout programme, also increased the appetite for safe haven German Bunds last week.

Bund futures were last 2 ticks lower on the day at 143.62.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
