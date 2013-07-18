German bond futures hit 5-week high, extending gains after Bernanke

* Bunds edge up after Bernanke says flexible on stimulus plans

* Portuguese government faces no confidence vote

* Spain to sell 2-3 billion euros worth of bonds

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit five-week highs on Thursday, extending gains made the previous session after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to changing plans to reduce monetary stimulus.

Bernanke stuck to his timeline for winding down the Fed’s massive bond-buying programme in the first day of testimony in Congress on Wednesday, but said the cautious withdrawal would depend on economic conditions.

Bund futures rose 12 ticks to 144.06, while 10-year cash yields fell 1 basis point to 1.53 percent.

“Bunds are going to have a (firming) bias as Bernanke’s message is starting to come through,” said Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea. “If we break below mid-June levels in 10-year yields (around 1.45-1.50 percent) we could firm a bit more.”

Bernanke’s comments also helped keep lower-rated bond markets steady, despite political tension in Portugal and Spain.

In Portugal, the ruling coalition is facing a no confidence vote later in the day. The motion is likely to fail, but markets will be on the lookout for any signals sent by the three main parties, which are holding talks on a broad deal to keep the country’s bailout programme on track.

The parties have given themselves until Sunday to reach an agreement and said they could also hold an extraordinary parliament session on July 29 to discuss any proposals.

Investors fear rifts over austerity policies could hamper Lisbon’s plans to come back to the market next year. If it fails, its international creditors may be unwilling to carry the burden of a second bailout and might try to impose losses on private creditors.

Ten-year Portuguese yields fell 2 bps to 7.29 percent, with five-year yields flat at 7.07 percent.

Spanish bonds were also stable, with 10-year yields up 2 bps at 4.72 percent, weathering a corruption scandal putting pressure on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and renewed worries about Madrid’s investment grade status.

“This time last year you would have had a massive blowout (in spreads) on these political events in Portugal and Spain,” said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.

“But the view now is that central banks are still there to support the world as a whole.”

While the Fed keeps its options open, the European Central Bank said this month it will keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period. It could also activate its bond-buying programme if peripheral tensions spiral out of control.

Spain will sell 2-3 billion euros of bonds due 2016, 2018 and 2023 at about 0830 GMT. The small amount on offer should ensure a smooth auction, although borrowing costs may rise slightly, analysts said.