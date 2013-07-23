FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Bunds pause before euro zone data releases
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

German Bunds pause before euro zone data releases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Bund futures opened little changed on Tuesday, with investors wary of making any big bets before the release of euro zone PMI data and German business sentiment indicators later this week.

Flash manufacturing and services polls of purchasing managers are due out on Wednesday, while the German Ifo survey is due on Thursday, which may provide more clues on how much the euro zone economic recovery is lagging that of the United States.

Bund futures were last 5 ticks higher at 144.25.

“The market remains vulnerable to surprises in PMIs as that is something the European Central Bank is looking at,” said Jan von Gerich, fixed income chief strategist at Nordea.

He said yields of lower-rated euro zone debt might continue to have a “downward bias” after falls in the previous session led by Portugal, where the president cooled a political crisis by ruling out early elections.

