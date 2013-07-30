German Bunds open flat on data-packed day

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - German Bund futures opened flat on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets before data releases and central bank meetings this week.

Euro zone business and consumer sentiment, Spain’s second quarter gross domestic product and German inflation are among figures due out later in the day.

At meetings later this week, the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Federal Reserve are all expected to maintain pledges to keep policy loose.

Bund futures were unchanged at 142.46.

“The risk is that we see a bit more strong data... but even if we do we’re going to be holding on until the Fed meeting tomorrow night,” one trader said.

Italy will sell up to 6.75 billion euro ($9 billion) of bonds maturing in 2018 and 2024 on Tuesday in an auction which was expected to go smoothly given Monday’s rise in Italian yields and large redemption flows this week.

“There seems to be support for the paper despite the fact that there’s a lot of uncertainty coming out of Italy,” the trader said.

Bond investors will also watch for a Supreme Court ruling on whether former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi should be jailed and banned from public office for tax fraud, a verdict that could endanger Italy’s shaky coalition government.

The court convenes on Tuesday, but may take up to three days to deliver its ruling.