EURO GOVT-German Bunds stabilise before data, Fed decision

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - German Bund futures opened steady on Wednesday with investors wary of making big bets before U.S. data releases and a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

Investors are waiting to see whether the Fed still plans to reduce its bond purchases later this year, and for guidance on how long it will keep interest rates at record low levels. The world’s biggest economy has shown signs of growth although unemployment remains naggingly high.

Before that, the focus will be on U.S. second quarter gross domestic product figures and a private sector employment report that could give hints on the strength of the economic recovery.

“It’s all about the Fed and after that the European central banks tomorrow,” one trader said.

“People are going in looking for some sort of dovish support from central banks in terms of rates not going up for a long time. Maybe that’s the risk, that the Fed aren’t that clear on forward guidance in terms of rates.”

Bund futures were 5 ticks lower at 142.40 compared with 142.45 at Tuesday’s settlement.