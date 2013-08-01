Lower-rated euro zone bonds firm on upbeat U.S. data

* Upbeat U.S. data spurs demand for riskier assets

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lower-rated euro zone government bonds rose on Thursday after upbeat U.S. manufacturing and jobless claims data which showed the world’s biggest economy was steadily strengthening, spurring demand for riskier assets.

German Bunds lagged peripheral euro zone bonds after the data and on disappointment among some investors that European Central Bank policymakers did not specifically discuss an interest rate cut as they have done at previous meetings.

The U.S. reports showed a fall in weekly jobless claims and accelerating growth in the manufacturing sector, after stronger reports on euro zone and UK factories. They follow a Federal Reserve statement on Wednesday saying the economy still needed support and giving no hints the central bank plans to scroll back its monetary stimulus in September.

The reassurances, echoed by the ECB and the Bank of England at their policy meetings, that liquidity would remain abundant buoyed bonds in most of the weaker euro zone markets, including Italy and Spain where political risk was reaching crunch point.

Italian 10-year yields fell 5 basis points on the day to 4.37 percent with equivalent Spanish yields 4 bps lower at 4.59 percent

“When you see strong improvements in manufacturing confidence in Europe, the U.S. and the UK, this encourages hope we can have more synchronised recovery,” said Riccardo Barbieri, a strategist at Mizuho.

“Obviously this means higher core bond yields and stronger equities, and that supports peripheral bonds.”

Investors ignored a growing political corruption scandal in Spain, where the prime minister defended himself to parliament, to snap up 3.2 billion euros of three- and five-year debt.

“They (domestic investors) need to support their own market because it is against their interest not to,” Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

“There is some optimism that one can sink back into a sense of complacency for this month at least until we get to the bigger hurdles which appear in September.”

In Italy, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi should have his conviction for tax fraud upheld, a case that could destabilise the fragile coalition government.

PAYROLLS RISK

Bund futures reversed most of their earlier gains to settle 2 ticks up on the day at 142.37, off a session peak of 143.29, its highest in nearly a week. German 10-year yields were 0.5 bps lower at 1.67 percent.

German yields could pop back above the 1.70 percent level they breached on Wednesday for the first time in three weeks if U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers due on Friday maintain the upbeat trend, market participants said. U.S. employers are forecast to have created 184,000 jobs in July versus 195,000 in June, according to the consensus in a Reuters poll.

“If (payrolls) are above 200,000, Treasuries will sell off again, dragging Bunds with them,” one trader said.