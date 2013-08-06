Data, ebbing crisis push Italy debt risk premium to 10-week low

* Italian Q2 data signals recession may be bottoming out

* Scant supply, ECB policy outlook help Italian bonds

* ECB’s Praet affirms bank could cut rates further

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s debt risk premium fell to 10-week lows on Tuesday after data showed the euro zone’s No. 3 economy shrank less than expected in the second quarter and as a political crisis waned.

The gap between 10-year Italian and German borrowing costs fell to its lowest since May at around 253 basis points as robust German factory activity numbers pushed Bund yields higher. A break below 250 bps would take the gap to two year-lows.

Comments by European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet affirming that euro zone monetary policy would remain accommodative also underpinned demand for the region’s lower-rated bonds.

Italian 10-year yields were 4 basis points lower on the day at 4.26 percent after data showed Italy’s economy shrank 0.2 percent in the second quarter, less than a 0.6 percent contraction in the first quarter and beating market forecasts.

“They are a growth play and growth is picking up so they are doing very well,” David Keeble, global head of fixed-income strategy at Credit Agricole said, in reference to peripheral debt.

“If you are expecting (German) yields to go up because the economy picks up, then effectively you can buy these (peripheral) markets because in that scenario, you are probably having quite a good collapse in credit spreads.”

A dearth of Italian bond sales in August also prompted investors to reinvest 8.39 billion euros in coupon payments made last week.

Italy’s 10-year yields fell on Monday after upbeat services data and the threat of a government crisis ebbed after former premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose conviction for tax fraud was upheld by the supreme court last week, said the coalition should continue.

The Senate could take until the end of the year to vote on whether to evict Berlusconi from parliament - a move some analysts said could renew strains within the shaky coalition.

“The political risk has been moved down the road ... and that creates a space in which BTPs benefit from the relative calm in the market. And the data that has come out from the euro zone in general has been quite positive,” said Sunrise Brokers’ strategist Gianluca Ziglio.

“But I don’t see it as a prudent thing to continue to amass BTPs the way Italian banks have been doing,” he said.

Ziglio, citing any coalition tensions over whether Berlusconi keeps his seat in parliament, said he would use a fall in the BTP/Bund spread to 250 bps as an opportunity to sell Italian debt.

Spanish 10-year yields followed Italian counterparts lower, and were 1.3 bps down at 4.56 percent.

The ECB’s accommodative policy as well as its as-yet-untested bond purchase scheme have helped Italian and Spanish bonds weather simmering political tensions in the two countries.

The modestly improved outlook for the euro zone periphery and better-than-expected German data cooled demand for German Bunds, the region’s safe-haven.

Bund futures were down 15 ticks at 142.07. Ten-year German yields were 1.4 bps higher at 1.70 percent.