Upbeat German industry data, UK gilt sell-off weigh on Bunds

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bunds erased gains on Wednesday on stronger than expected German industrial output data and as long-dated UK gilts sold off on expectations the Bank of England’s forward guidance on interest rates could stoke inflation.

The yield premium 10-year gilts offered over Bunds hit a one-month high of 82 basis points, with gilts underperforming.

Germany’s industrial output rose by 2.4 percent in June, beating even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll in which the consensus forecast was for a 0.3 percent growth.

The other factor weighing on Bunds was the Bank of England’s statement that interest rates would remain at record lows until unemployment fell to 7 percent or below, something unlikely for another three years.

The comments anchored short-term yields, but hurt long-dated paper as investors feared the BoE’s support for the economy could boost inflation in the longer run.

Bund futures were last 3 ticks higher on the day at 142.10, having hit a session high of 142.55 before the German data release and Mark Carney’s first news conference as BoE governor

Earlier gains were driven by weakness in European stocks.

“(BoE) suggesting rates are likely to be unchanged for next three years implies that they will continue to be lax on inflation,” said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

“This has clearly spilled over into Bunds, which have the additional headwind of that strong German industrial production data, which suggests that there is no pressure on the ECB to ease policy in the near term.”

Reflecting heightened inflation worries in Britain, the yield spread between 10-year nominal and inflation linked gilts hit a one month high at 311 bps.

Bunds often move in tandem with gilts and Treasuries, a top-rated group of government bonds.

Germany sold 3.324 billion euros of five-year bonds at an auction that analysts said went well, with a dip in overall demand caused by seasonally low liquidity. The quality of the bids remained high, with the bonds being sold above the price in the secondary market.

Demand, as indicated by the bid/cover ratio was 1.6, compared with an average of 1.93 at previous auctions earlier this year and 1.9 at a previous auction in July.

The average yield was 0.64 percent, versus a 2013 average of 0.51 percent and 0.63 percent at last month’s auction. That was lower than a yield of 0.67 percent in the secondary market.

The positive data out of the euro zone in recent weeks has lifted five-year yields from a July low of around 0.50 percent, increasing their attractiveness at the auction.

“Investors looking to take advantage of the recent sell-off so the auction as an opportunity to bet that the European Central Bank could still cut rates further,” ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

Other euro zone bond markets were relatively steady.