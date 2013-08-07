German Bunds rebound as Fed stimulus outlook hits shares

* Potential imminent U.S. stimulus cut hurts shares

* Bunds recover from BoE-led lows

* Italy, Spain yields steady in holiday-thinned trade

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German Bunds rebounded on Wednesday as the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting monetary stimulus in September hit riskier assets while boosting safe haven assets.

Bunds recovered from earlier lows reached after upbeat German industrial output data and the Bank of England’s attempts to steer expectations about future rate moves instead prompted investors to bring forward their views of when rates would rise from record lows.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, typically among the most dovish policymakers, said late on Tuesday the central bank will probably trim its bond-buying with new money later this year and could do so next month, depending on economic data. U.S. stocks fell for a third day with European equities ending the session in the red.

“Fed tapering fears are overhanging equities ... After the period of strong performance on Wall Street we are starting to see a period of consolidation and that’s in turn giving support to core government bonds including Bunds,” said RI strategist Nick Stevanovic.

Bund futures settled 19 ticks higher on the day at 142.26 off a session low of 141.83 hit after the German data release and Mark Carney’s first news conference as BoE governor. German 10-year yields were last 1.7 basis points lower at 1.69 percent.

“Given that the German economy is on the mend, the European economy in general seems to be stabilizing and hopes of an interest rate cut are fading I think the rally in bund will prove short-lived,” Stevanovic added.

Earlier, Germany sold 3.324 billion euros of five-year bonds at an auction that analysts said went well, with a dip in overall demand caused by seasonally low liquidity. The quality of the bids remained high, with the bonds being sold above the price in the secondary market.

Demand, as indicated by the bid/cover ratio was 1.6, compared with an average of 1.93 at previous auctions earlier this year and 1.9 at a previous auction in July.

The average yield was 0.64 percent, versus a 2013 average of 0.51 percent and 0.63 percent at last month’s auction. That was lower than a yield of 0.67 percent in the secondary market.

The positive data out of the euro zone in recent weeks has lifted five-year yields from a July low of around 0.50 percent, increasing their attractiveness at the auction.

“Investors looking to take advantage of the recent sell-off so the auction as an opportunity to bet that the European Central Bank could still cut rates further,” ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

Other euro zone bond markets were relatively steady.