German 10-year yield gap with gilts around widest since 2010

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The yield premium 10-year UK government bonds offer over German Bunds stood close to its widest since 2010 on Thursday on signs the British economy is recovering faster than its euro zone counterpart.

The different speeds of recovery have been reflected in a faster rise in UK bond yields than in those on German benchmarks this year.

This move was given further momentum on Wednesday after the Bank of England’s forward guidance that interest rates could stay at record lows for three more years failed to impress markets.

As a result, the spread stood at 80 basis points, within a whisker of July 9’s closing level of 80.1 bps, which was its widest since late June 2010.

While recent data in the euro zone has shown tentative signs that bloc members’ economies are stabilising, UK data has suggested a more robust recovery is under way.

Just this week, surveys showed rocketing British business led the way in Europe’s slowly improving economy in July. Euro zone firms returned to growth, but only just.

Since the beginning of 2013, yields on 10-year UK gilts have risen some 50 basis points, while equivalent German borrowing costs increased about 25 bps.

“UK data seems to be improving quite markedly,” Harvinder Sian, rate strategist at RBS, said.

“The data has, I think, surprised on the upside more so than in any other major region of the world and obviously the inflation has proven much more sticky.”

Ten-year UK yields were unchanged on the day at 2.48 percent while 10-year German yields were also flat at 1.68 percent.

Analysts said the BoE’s forward guidance, which prompted some in markets to bring forward their expectations for when UK rates would rise, had underlined the varying outlooks of the BoE and the European Central Bank.

The ECB left interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent last week and affirmed they would remain there for some time and could even fall further.

Despite the rise in long-dated gilt yields in the wake of the BoE’s guidance, the bias of both central banks to keeping interest rates low over the short-term held the two-year yield gap in the middle of this year’s ranges, around 22 bps.

“The prime reason is the path for the central banks. Then, the more you go towards the longer end, the more you have to consider macro factors such as inflation ... and growth,” said Ciaran O‘Hagan, rate strategist at Societe Generale in Paris.