German Bund yields inch higher before Fed minutes
August 21, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 4 years

German Bund yields inch higher before Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Marius Zaharia
    LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German bond yields rose slightly
on Wednesday, with the market trading in narrow ranges before
the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting.
    A German two-year auction went smoothly and had limited
impact on markets focused mainly on the Fed outlook. The minutes
will be perused for hints on the timing and scale of cuts in
U.S. monetary stimulus, uncertainty over which has generated
volatility across financial markets.
    After rising to their highest since March 2012 on Monday as
markets increasingly bet the Fed would move as early as next
month, German 10-year yields retreated on Tuesday. The same
expectations have caused outflows in emerging markets, with some
of the money eventually finding its way back into German debt.
    On Wednesday, markets were calmer, with Bund futures
 down 20 ticks to 140.41, versus 2013 lows of 139.71 hit
on Monday. Ten-year Bund yields rose 2 basis
points to 1.86 percent, off Monday's highs of 1.924 percent. 
    Analysts and traders said that, with yields close to 2013
highs, markets were positioned for the Fed minutes to show a
scaling back of stimulus was imminent.
    "We do not expect much new guidance from the minutes so the
risk is that we see a bit lower yields in U.S. Treasuries and
Bunds," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk, adding that he
saw more chances for Bund yields to fall to 1.70 percent than
rise to 2 percent later this year.
    He said any rise in yields if minutes do offer more clear
guidance was likely to be limited by the safe-haven appeal of
Bunds, which was enhanced by the sell-off in emerging markets.
    Indian, Indonesian and other markets tumbled on Tuesday in
anticipation of reduced Fed asset purchases. 
    "If the turmoil continues and we see signs central banks
there are forced to raise rates, that will be a factor weighing
on global growth and...(setting) a natural boundary for U.S. and
German rates," Rabobank market economist Elwin de Groot said.
    
    SMOOTH AUCTION
    Germany sold just over 4 billion euros of new two-year debt.
    Although the 0.23 percent average yield was more than three
times that of July's auction, demand as measured by the
bid/cover ratio was only 1.8, down from 2 at the previous sale
and below a 1.9 average for sales of similarly-dated paper this
year.
    Bunds traded slightly lower after the sale, but traders
warned against attributing the weakness to the auction results
and said low volumes exacerbated price moves.
    Two-year yields rose 1 bp to 0.22 percent.
    "The auction went reasonably O.K. given we're in a quiet
market," one trader said. "We're going to be stuck in a range
from now on ... The minutes could have a big impact in low
volumes."
    Other euro zone bond yields were also slightly higher as the
prospect of lower central bank liquidity hit both low-risk and
higher-yielding assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
