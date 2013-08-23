German yields hit new 1-1/2 highs on euro zone, Fed outlooks

* German yields rise on data, prospect of less c.bank liquidity

* German, UK GDP add to signs of improving global growth

* Uncertainty over how ECB will react to rising yields

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German government bond yields hit new 1-1/2 year highs on Friday as an improved economic outlook and prospects of reduced U.S. monetary stimulus maintained selling pressure on low-risk debt.

Data confirmed Germany enjoyed its fastest rate of economic expansion in more than a year in the second quarter, while the UK economy expanded more than initially thought.

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to soon begin curbing bond purchases and minutes from the Fed’s July meeting this week shed little light on the timing of tapering.

Incoming data will thus be key. A release showing sales of new single-family homes in America fell sharply in July helped take yields off their highs, but was not enough to lift German Bunds out of the red.

“At the moment the path of least resistance I think remains that of higher yields until told otherwise,” Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank said. “Data flow is now a very important market driver in the way that it wasn’t previously, when liquidity was seen as a one-way bet.”

Ten-year German yields rose as far as 1.98 percent during the session. They were 1.6 basis points higher at 1.93 percent in late trade.

Bund futures settled 15 ticks lower at 139.58 having fallen as far as 139.06 earlier - its lowest since September 2012.

One key question for investors is how the European Central Bank will react to the rise in yields, especially since it is not entirely driven by a recovering economy. Part of the move is fuelled by developments in the United States, with the expected slow down in asset purchases by the Fed next month.

Money market rates have risen to levels last seen in June, just before the ECB took the unprecedented step of promising to keep rates low for a long time. Some analysts warn tighter market conditions could drag on the recovery.

Jan von Gerich, chief strategist for developed markets at Nordea in Helsinki, said the ECB can do very little about it.

“The (ECB) Governing Council remains divided. If they couldn’t garner support to cut rates earlier, they surely can’t do that now,” von Gerich said, adding the ECB will probably attempt “verbal intervention” to talk down short-term rates.

The ECB’s Ewald Nowotny said he saw no reason for interest rate cuts, contrasting with remarks earlier this month from Executive Board member Peter Praet, who stressed the bank’s “easing bias”.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a newspaper interview on Friday that the ECB has made clear it will raise interest rates again once the euro zone economy improves and that he welcomed that prospect.

German two-year yields were last 2.1 basis points higher at 0.25 percent, not far from a June high of 0.33 percent.

“Given the still shaky ground of the recovery in peripheral economies ... we expect the ECB will ultimately act to strengthen the forward guidance, capping Schatz yields and allowing the curve to steepen a lot further,” Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.

Other euro zone bonds were stable.