RPT-Bund futures pare gains in line with gilts on Carney remarks
August 28, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Bund futures pare gains in line with gilts on Carney remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German Bund futures pared gains in line with UK gilts on Wednesday after Governor Mark Carney said the Bank of England might pump more money into the economy if markets got ahead of themselves and threatened to choke the recovery.

The comments were in line with the expectations of some investors, who then booked profits on their pre-positioning for the speech by selling gilts and their top-rated peers, German Bunds.

“It’s all driven by Carney... The market expected him to be dovish, he still sounds dovish. They bought ahead of the news and as the news hit they just sold it,” one trader said.

