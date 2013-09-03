U.S. data drives Bund yields up as Spain braces for auction

* German yields rise after U.S. data

* Spanish yields rise as investors make room for Thursday’s sale

* Spain’s underperformance versus Italy seen limited

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German bond yields rose near 1-1/2 year highs on Tuesday after above forecast U.S. data supported the case for the Federal Reserve to reduce bond-buying, while Spanish debt came under pressure before an auction this week.

Spain returns to the market after a summer recess on Thursday, aiming to borrow 3 to 4 billion euros in a sale that is was expected to be well-received.

German Bunds fell after data showed U.S. manufacturing sector grew last month at its fastest pace in more than two years, adding to the case for the U.S. central bank to curb stimulus as soon as this month.

“The market is data-dependent for sure and this is clearly tipping us closer to pricing more of (Fed) tapering being here, around the corner,” David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said.

Ten-year German yields rose 4 basis points to 1.94 percent, only a whisker away from 1.98 percent - the 1-1/2 year high hit on August 23.

While the premium investors demand to hold Spanish bonds versus German ones was near two-year lows hit in mid-August, it was virtually flat at 254 bps this trading session, as Spanish government paper also came under selling pressure.

Ten-year Spanish bond yields were 4.3 basis points higher at 4.48 percent, underperforming Italy, where equivalent yields were flat at 4.35 percent.

Analysts expected Spain’s underperformance to be short-lived, as investors continue to favor bonds issued by Spain over Italy, where investors have been put off by growing political risks.

A looming vote on whether to expel former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi from parliament after his conviction for tax fraud risks bringing down the left-right ruling coalition.

The 10-year yield spread between Spanish and Italian bonds stood at 13 basis points, having hit the tightest in 1-1/2 years at 2 bps last week.

“I expect the convergence (between Spanish and Italian yields) to continue after the supply gets out of the way due to the political risks in Italy,” KBC rate strategist Mathias van der Jeugt said.

With strong support from domestic investors, Spain and Italy have withstood the broad selling pressure on risky assets caused by expectations the Federal Reserve could start trimming monetary stimulus this month.

SUPPLY OUTLOOK

Some analysts say German yields are likely to rise further soon, especially given that this week’s top-rated debt sales in Germany and France are not supported by redemption flows.

Austria sold 1.5 billion euros of 2023 and 2044 bonds on Tuesday.

“These yield levels of core paper may seem to those who are focusing on a euro zone crisis ... to be generous,” Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.

“But on the basis of a forward-looking market, e.g. PMI-led and adapting to developed economies which are growing, and this week’s net cash drain, we would not be surprised if the 10-year Bund yield was to trend upwards to test 2 percent.”

Data on Monday showed the European manufacturing sector performing better than expected. On Thursday the European Central Bank holds a monetary policy meeting where its head Mario Draghi will have to balance the improvement in incoming data with the rise in yields generally, which some fear could blunt the recovery.