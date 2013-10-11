FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunds rise with Treasuries after solid U.S. bond sale
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Bunds rise with Treasuries after solid U.S. bond sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German Bund futures opened up on Friday, following Treasuries higher after solid demand at a 30-year U.S. T-bond auction the previous day, though the prospect of a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling tempered gains.

Bunds also regained some ground after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated that monetary policy would remain ultra-easy.

“That 30-year auction was very good in the U.S. so Bunds are following Treasuries and Draghi was dovish again and so maybe those things are what’s supporting Bunds. But (the market) is going to be trading (U.S.) headlines again,” a trader said.

President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared ready to end a deadlock over the debt stalemate after a meeting at the White House on Thursday. Talks continued into the night and one senior Republican said an agreement could come on Friday, though hurdles remained.

The Bund future was last 15 ticks up at 139.80 compared with 139.65 at Thursday’s settlement with cash 10-year yields 1.2 basis points lower at 1.86 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.