Euro zone bonds steady as Fed guidance takes edge off taper

* Bunds, lower-rated bonds take Fed policy shift in their stride

* More dovish Fed rate guidance offsets tapering of bond purchases

* Some analysts see Bund, Treasury yields rising in near term

* Moves to be data-dependent, probably not to occur before 2014

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond markets held steady on Thursday after the Federal Reserve tempered a much-anticipated cut in its bond-buying programme by promising to keep interest rates low for longer than previously signalled.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank would reduce its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion and was likely to continue to cut them back steadily, suggesting the huge dose of U.S. quantitative easing could end by around the end of 2014.

He also said the Fed would probably keep the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent well past the time that the U.S. unemployment rate falls below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation remains below 2 percent.

“The dovish comments on the rate guidance reduced (upward) pressure on yields,” said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

Bund futures were last 7 ticks lower at 140.07, while 10-year German yields were 0.6 basis points up at 1.851 percent, well below this year’s highs of over 2 percent. U.S. 10-year T-note yields were flat at 2.8867, erasing an initial rise on the Fed’s announcement.

The U.S. central bank’s stimulus programme has helped prop up global financial markets during the recent crisis and the gradual withdrawal of it is expected to lift core bond yields off historical lows in time.

‘THE BEGINNING OF THE END’

The Fed’s comments on its key rate outlook meant the central bank was able to avoid for the moment a sharp and sudden rise in market rates which would effectively tighten broad monetary conditions, analysts said.

“(But) tapering is the beginning of the end for loose monetary policy and yields will rise - if not today, maybe in the next few weeks or months,” said Felix Herrmann, market strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

ING’s Giansanti expected U.S. 10-year yields to hit 3 percent in the next three months and Bund yields to test 2 percent.

The premium U.S. T-notes offer over Bunds, currently at roughly 100 bps, should rise to 120 bps, he said, arguing the U.S. economy would recover faster than Europe while the European Central Bank would maintain its soft monetary policy stance.

Investors will wait for new evidence the recovery is picking up before further trimming bond holdings, he said.

“The outlook for bond yields would be data-dependent,” Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said. “If it turns out - like we believe - that momentum is building in the economy, that will result in higher yields.”

One trader said investors would probably prefer equities over Bunds and Treasuries, but the shift in allocations was probably going to occur at the start of 2014, with many having already closed their books for this year.

Lower-rated euro zone bonds were also little changed on Thursday, with Spanish paper outperforming as Madrid got its last debt auction of the year out of the way, posting strong results.

“Core yields will rise eventually and will cause losses for investors so some of them will turn to risky assets (such as Spanish and Italian bonds) which still make some profit,” DZ Bank’s Hermann said.