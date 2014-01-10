Portugal yields slip near 7-month lows ahead of ratings report

* Hopes of positive Portugal ratings outlook fuel demand

* Moody’s decision due later in day, S&P on Jan. 17

* German Bunds rise on UK data, before U.S. jobs report

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields slipped nearer their seven-month lows on Friday after Lisbon’s first debt sale of 2014 drew solid demand and ahead of a potential upgrade of the country’s ratings outlook later in the day.

A closely watched U.S. report showed the number of jobs added in December fell far below expectations, but investors blamed cold weather and riskier, higher-yielding assets such as Portuguese debt held firm.

Moody’s will announce its decision on Portugal’s credit standing after the market closes on Friday -- new EU regulations require the rating agencies to say in advance when they will release ratings changes. Earlier, S&P affirmed Germany’s triple-A ratings.

Standard & Poor’s will release its assessment on Portugal on Jan. 17. While many market participants say an upgrade of Portugal from “junk” status is unlikely, they expected both Moody’s and S&P to raise their outlooks. Moody’s currently rates Portugal Ba3; S&P rates it BB.

The prospect, combined with the European Central Bank’s ultra-easy accommodative monetary policy - affirmed on Thursday - has fueled demand for the euro zone’s higher-yielding bonds, enabling Portugal, Ireland and Spain to successfully launch their first 2014 debt sales this week.

Portuguese 10-year yields fell 3 basis points to 5.396 percent as the market paused for breath after a fall of 70 bps so far this year and before the Moody’s decision. Analysts see scope for further falls in yields.

“It’s a bit much to expect an upgrade (of Portuguese ratings) from junk, but there must be some scope for Moody’s to upgrade its outlook from stable to positive which may add some modicum of additional support to the bullish momentum in Portugal,” said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.

Portugal’s bonds barely moved as data showed U.S. employers in December hired the fewest workers in almost three years. Yields on top-rated German Bunds fell 6 bps to 1.85 percent, a sharp move but one that took them only to mid-December levels.

“This December labour market report was clouded somewhat by weather factors. I wouldn’t be overly concerned,” said Chris Scicluna, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

NOT IRELAND

Portugal’s 10-year yield premium over benchmark Germany has fallen almost one percentage point since the end of December to 355 basis points, a far cry from more than 1,500 basis points at the height of its debt crisis in early 2012.

The cost of insuring against a Portuguese default has also collapsed from eye-watering levels two years ago. It now costs $290,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against a Portuguese default using a five-year credit default swap contract. It cost $1.5 million two years ago, according to CDS prices from provider Markit.

Lisbon is keen to take advantage of benign market conditions to show it can gain access to markets, before it follows Dublin and exits its international bailout programme as planned in mid-year. But many analysts doubt Portugal can manage for now without a back-up lending programme, unlike Ireland, which made a ‘clean exit’ from its bailout.

“Portugal is not Ireland. It still in our view has a lot more reforms to do to become as flexible and open an economy as Ireland,” said Justin Knight, a strategist at UBS.

“From a market perspective it would be prudent to have a precautionary credit line because what you don’t want to see is Portugal make a clean exit in the same way that Ireland has, and then six months down the line having to get a precautionary line ... The signaling of that would be very bad for the market.”