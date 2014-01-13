Moody's did not take any decision on Portugal on Jan. 10

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investor Service did not take any decision on Portugal on Jan. 10 and the next date for potential action is May 9, the agency said on Monday.

Many investors had anticipated the agency would announce the decision of a review on Portugal’s Ba3 rating last Friday. The rating currently carries a stable outlook.

“Moody’s doesn’t comment on potential rating actions,” the agency said in an emailed statement to Reuters. “Should Moody’s announce a rating action, we will do so in accordance with regulatory obligations. Note that Moody’s Sovereign Release Calendar is indicative of dates for potential action only.”